Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 2:19AM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 10:49 AM
Published 2:19 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and
11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000
Feet and Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content