Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 2:19AM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and

11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000

Feet and Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.