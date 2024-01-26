Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 2:19AM MST until January 26 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Teller county and northern El Paso county.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slushy roadways have been reported in parts

of the Pikes Peak region.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.