Winter Storm Warning issued January 26 at 9:53AM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Wet mountains, lower elevations of Huerfano county and
the southern Sangre De Cristo mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the commute over La Veta Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.