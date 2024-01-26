Winter Storm Warning issued January 26 at 2:19AM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches.
* WHERE…Wet mountains, lower elevations of Huerfano county and
the southern Sangre De Cristo mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening. The heaviest snow will
fall this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.