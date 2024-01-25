Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 3:52AM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches.

The heaviest snow will fall over Raton Pass and La Veta pass

regions.

* WHERE…The greater southern I-25 corridor region of southeast

COlorado.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility, especially during the day

Friday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.