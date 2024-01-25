Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 2:39PM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 12

inches.

* WHERE…The greater southern I-25 corridor region of southeast

Colorado.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.