Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 2:39PM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 12
inches.
* WHERE…The greater southern I-25 corridor region of southeast
Colorado.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.