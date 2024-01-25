Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 11:52AM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8
inches. The heaviest snow will fall over Raton Pass and La
Veta pass regions.
* WHERE…The greater southern I-25 corridor region of southeast
Colorado.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.