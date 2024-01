Highly localized areas of dense fog are ongoing in far eastern parts of Pueblo County, along Highway 50 generally from Avondale and eastward. Quick drops in visibility to less than a quarter of a mile will be possible, along with patchy slick spots on roads. Those traveling along this area should be prepared for possible hazardous and slower driving conditions.

