Dense Fog Advisory issued January 24 at 3:47AM MST until January 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Areas
of snow crystals were also occurring with the fog in places,
and this could make the roadways locally slippery.

* WHERE…Crowley, Otero and Eastern Las Animas Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

