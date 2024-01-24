Dense Fog Advisory issued January 24 at 3:47AM MST until January 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Areas

of snow crystals were also occurring with the fog in places,

and this could make the roadways locally slippery.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.