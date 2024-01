* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties. The overall best

chance of dense fog will be along the Colorado and Kansas

border.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.