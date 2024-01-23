Skip to Content
Dense Fog Advisory issued January 23 at 2:39PM MST until January 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Crowley, Otero and Eastern Las Animas Counties.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Freezing fog and a light glaze of ice are
possible, which could create slippery conditions, especially on
bridges, elevated surfaces, and lesser used side roads.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

