Dense Fog Advisory issued January 23 at 2:39PM MST until January 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Freezing fog and a light glaze of ice are possible, which could create slippery conditions, especially on bridges, elevated surfaces, and lesser used side roads. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

