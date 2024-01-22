Dense Fog Advisory issued January 22 at 10:04PM MST until January 23 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Freezing fog and a light glaze of ice are
possible, which could create slippery conditions, especially on
bridges, elevated surfaces, and lesser used side roads.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.