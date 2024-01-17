Flood Warning issued January 17 at 12:43PM MST until January 18 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Flooding caused by an ice jam is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of central Colorado, including the following

county, Fremont.

* WHEN…Until 600 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of the Arkansas River is imminent or occurring.

Depending on ice behavior, any release of the ice jam could result

in sudden rises of water, leading to a rapid flooding situation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1240 PM MST, emergency management reported an ice jam near

the warned area. Flooding is already occurring.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Florence and Penrose.

– Locations along County Road 119 along the Arkansas River near

Florence are being threatened by high water due to ice jam.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.