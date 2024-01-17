Skip to Content
Flood Warning issued January 17 at 12:43PM MST until January 18 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Flooding caused by an ice jam is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of central Colorado, including the following
county, Fremont.

* WHEN…Until 600 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of the Arkansas River is imminent or occurring.
Depending on ice behavior, any release of the ice jam could result
in sudden rises of water, leading to a rapid flooding situation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1240 PM MST, emergency management reported an ice jam near
the warned area. Flooding is already occurring.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Florence and Penrose.
– Locations along County Road 119 along the Arkansas River near
Florence are being threatened by high water due to ice jam.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

National Weather Service

