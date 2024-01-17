Flood Warning issued January 17 at 12:43PM MST until January 18 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Flooding caused by an ice jam is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of central Colorado, including the following
county, Fremont.
* WHEN…Until 600 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of the Arkansas River is imminent or occurring.
Depending on ice behavior, any release of the ice jam could result
in sudden rises of water, leading to a rapid flooding situation.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1240 PM MST, emergency management reported an ice jam near
the warned area. Flooding is already occurring.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Florence and Penrose.
– Locations along County Road 119 along the Arkansas River near
Florence are being threatened by high water due to ice jam.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.