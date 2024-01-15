Skip to Content
Wind Chill Warning issued January 15 at 4:37PM MST until January 16 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

January 16, 2024 12:49 AM
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.

* WHERE…Most of the southeast plains including El Paso, Pueblo
Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Kiowa, Baca and eastern Las
Animas Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

National Weather Service

