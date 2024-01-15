Wind Chill Warning issued January 15 at 10:51PM MST until January 16 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE…Upper Huerfano River Basin below 7500 feet including
Walsenburg and vicinity, and western Las Animas County below
7500 feet including Trinidad and vicinity.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.