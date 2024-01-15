Snow Squall Warning issued January 15 at 2:14PM MST until January 15 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Snow Squall Warning for…
South central El Paso County in east central Colorado…
Northern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 300 PM MST.
* At 212 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line
extending from 10 miles west of Pinon to near Pueblo Depot, moving
south at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Intense bursts of heavy snow. Gusty winds leading to
blowing snow and visibility rapidly falling to less than
one-quarter mile. Wind gusts up to 35 mph.
SOURCE…Radar and webcams.
IMPACT…Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous
within minutes.
Near-whiteout conditions are occuring over the I-25 corridor at this
time and will likely spread to parts of Highway 50.
Locations impacted include…
Northeastern Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Boone, Pueblo West, Pueblo
Depot, and Pinon.
Reduce speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the
visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes
your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra
time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead
to accidents.