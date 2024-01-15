Snow Squall Warning issued January 15 at 2:14PM MST until January 15 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Snow Squall Warning for…

South central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

Northern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 300 PM MST.

* At 212 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line

extending from 10 miles west of Pinon to near Pueblo Depot, moving

south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Intense bursts of heavy snow. Gusty winds leading to

blowing snow and visibility rapidly falling to less than

one-quarter mile. Wind gusts up to 35 mph.

SOURCE…Radar and webcams.

IMPACT…Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous

within minutes.

Near-whiteout conditions are occuring over the I-25 corridor at this

time and will likely spread to parts of Highway 50.

Locations impacted include…

Northeastern Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Boone, Pueblo West, Pueblo

Depot, and Pinon.

Reduce speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the

visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.

Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes

your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra

time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead

to accidents.