Wind Chill Advisory issued January 14 at 3:44AM MST until January 14 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills.

Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch,

dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as

30 below zero.

* WHERE…Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM MST this morning.

For the Wind Chill Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday

morning.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.