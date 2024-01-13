Wind Chill Warning issued January 13 at 3:37AM MST until January 16 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30

below zero, especially during the overnight and early morning

hours.

* WHERE…Most of the southeast plains including El Paso, Pueblo

Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Kiowa, Baca and eastern Las

Animas Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.