Wind Chill Advisory issued January 13 at 8:55PM MST until January 14 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 8:55 PM

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.

* WHERE…Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM MST Sunday.
For the Wind Chill Watch, from Monday afternoon through
Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

National Weather Service

