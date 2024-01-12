Wind Chill Warning issued January 12 at 10:42PM MST until January 16 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills will

range from 20 below zero to 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Colorado,

including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, La Junta, Lamar and

Springfield.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.