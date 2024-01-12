High Wind Warning issued January 12 at 10:59PM MST until January 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, and Pikes
Peak Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.