Skip to Content
Alerts

High Wind Warning issued January 12 at 10:59PM MST until January 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 10:59 PM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, and Pikes
Peak Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content