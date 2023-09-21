Red Flag Warning issued September 21 at 2:52PM MDT until September 22 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 220, 221, 225, 226, 227,
228, 229 and 230.
* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The
strongest winds will be in the mountains and Upper Arkansas
Valley.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.