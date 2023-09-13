Special Weather Statement issued September 13 at 3:36PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 336 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles southeast of Walsenburg, or 25 miles east of Indian Creek on
the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern
Huerfano and northwestern Las Animas Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.