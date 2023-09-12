Dense Fog Advisory issued September 12 at 7:33AM MDT until September 12 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility are expected to continue across portions of the area, to include areas along Highway 50 and the I-25 corridor. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

* WHAT…Visibility of less than 1/4 mile in dense fog.

