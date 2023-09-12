Dense Fog Advisory issued September 12 at 2:19AM MDT until September 12 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Visibility of less than 1/4 mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, and
Prowers counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility are
expected across portions of the area, to include areas along
Highway 50 and the I-25 corridor.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.