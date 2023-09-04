Red Flag Warning issued September 4 at 7:46PM MDT until September 4 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
Humidity values will continue to increase, as winds decrease,
through the evening. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will be
allowed to expire at 8 PM.
