Red Flag Warning issued September 4 at 2:41PM MDT until September 4 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229, 230, 231, 232,
233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.