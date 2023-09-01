Red Flag Warning issued September 1 at 3:46AM MDT until September 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 235.

* Winds…South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 14 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.