Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 6:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 627 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 21 miles northeast of Walsenburg to 6 miles
northwest of Aguilar. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Aguilar, Gulnare and Boncarbo.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.