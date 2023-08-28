Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 4:20PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 420 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northeast of Junkins Burn Scar, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Southeastern Junkins Burn Scar, Beulah and Colorado City.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.