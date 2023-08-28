Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 10:09PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 10:09 PM

At 1008 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Kit Carson to near Blue
Lake to near Cheraw to 6 miles south of Manzanola to 10 miles
southwest of Fowler. Movement was south at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Fowler, Swink,
Eads, Manzanola, Wiley, Olney Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, Haswell,
Delhi, Neeoshe Reservoir, Higbee, Chivington, Blue Lake, Sweetwater
Reservoir and Hasty.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

National Weather Service

