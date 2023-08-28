Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 4:26PM MDT until August 28 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 426 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Junkins Burn
Scar, moving southwest at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Junkins Burn Scar and Wetmore.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.