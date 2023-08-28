Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 4:14PM MDT until August 28 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…

Northeastern Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

Western Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 414 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Florence, or 9 miles north of Junkins Burn Scar, moving southwest

at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Junkins Burn Scar, Florence and Wetmore.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.