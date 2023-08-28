Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 8:33PM MDT until August 28 at 10:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 833 PM MDT, Doppler radar shows that the thunderstorms that
produced heavy rain across the warned area move moved away from the
area. Flash flooding is likely ongoing.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Southwest Pueblo, Salt Creek and Pueblo West.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.