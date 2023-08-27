Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 6:14PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles north of Peyton to near Gleneagle to
near Westcreek. Movement was east-southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Torrential rainfall and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Northern Colorado Springs, Woodland Park, Monument, Air Force
Academy, Palmer Lake, Calhan, Green Mountain Falls, Ramah, Black
Forest, Crystola, Peyton, Falcon, Chipita Park, Gleneagle, Cascade
and Cimarron Hills.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.