Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 5:41PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Westcreek to Monument to 6
miles southeast of Greenland. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Torrential rainfall and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Northwestern Colorado Springs, Woodland Park, Monument, Air Force
Academy, Palmer Lake, Green Mountain Falls, Black Forest, Crystola
and Gleneagle.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

National Weather Service

