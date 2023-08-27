Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 10:18PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1018 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near North La Junta to 7 miles southeast of La

Junta to near Higbee. Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Las Animas, Swink, Higbee, John Martin

Reservoir and Fort Lyon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.