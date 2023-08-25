Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 645 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms 8 miles north of Springfield, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Two Buttes and Two Buttes Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.