Flash Flood Warning issued August 25 at 6:03PM MDT until August 25 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Spring Burn Scar in…
Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…
West Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 915 PM MDT.
* At 603 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Between 2 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1
hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn
Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Spring Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, northwestern Spring Burn
Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, northern Spring Burn
Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, La Veta and La Veta
Pass.
This includes the following high risk locations…
South Abeyta Creek near County Road 443, South Abeyta Creek near
County Road 442, South Abeyta Creek near County Road 441, North
Abeyta Creek near Highway 160 and Pass Creek Road.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.