Flash Flood Warning issued August 25 at 6:03PM MDT until August 25 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Spring Burn Scar in…

Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…

West Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 603 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Between 2 and 3 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn

Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Spring Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, northwestern Spring Burn

Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, northern Spring Burn

Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, La Veta and La Veta

Pass.

This includes the following high risk locations…

South Abeyta Creek near County Road 443, South Abeyta Creek near

County Road 442, South Abeyta Creek near County Road 441, North

Abeyta Creek near Highway 160 and Pass Creek Road.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.