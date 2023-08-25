Flash Flood Warning issued August 25 at 5:30PM MDT until August 25 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 830 PM MDT.

* At 530 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly. People driving along highway 160 east of Trinidad should

use extreme caution.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Trinidad, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in

Huerfano county, Aguilar, Pritchett, Cokedale, Branson, Kim,

Starkville, Trinchera, Model, Hoehne, Raton Pass, Boncarbo,

Gulnare, Segundo, Spanish Peaks, Stonewall and Cuchara Pass.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.