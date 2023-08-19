Red Flag Warning issued August 19 at 2:39PM MDT until August 20 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 224, 228, 229 and 230.
* Winds…South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.