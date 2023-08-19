Heat Advisory issued August 19 at 3:44AM MDT until August 19 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Temperatures of 95 to 105 are expected across portions of
the southeastern plains. Upper 80s and low 90s are expected for
the San Luis Valley.
* WHERE…The San Luis Valley, Southern El Paso county, Eastern
Fremont County, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Baca, Las
Animas, and Huerfano counties.
* WHEN…From noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.