Heat Advisory issued August 19 at 12:07PM MDT until August 19 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Temperatures of 95 to 105 are expected across portions

of the southeastern plains. Upper 80s and low 90s are expected

for the San Luis Valley.

* WHERE…The San Luis Valley, Southern El Paso County, Eastern

Fremont County, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Baca, Las

Animas, and Huerfano counties.

* WHEN…From noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.