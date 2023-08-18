Heat Advisory issued August 18 at 8:03PM MDT until August 19 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…High temperatures 95 to 102 with upper 80s to lower 90s
across the San Luis Valley.
* WHERE…The San Luis Valley, Eastern Fremont, Southern El
Paso, eastern Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.