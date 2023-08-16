Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 8:34PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 834 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Peyton, or 18 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving south at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Falcon around 840 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Ellicott and

Schriever Space Force Base.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.