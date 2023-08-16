Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 3:34PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 333 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles west of Pueblo Reservoir, or 13 miles northeast of Junkins Burn

Scar, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Pueblo Reservoir and Pueblo West.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Lake Pueblo, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.