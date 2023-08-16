Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 3:34PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 333 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles west of Pueblo Reservoir, or 13 miles northeast of Junkins Burn
Scar, moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Pueblo Reservoir and Pueblo West.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Lake Pueblo, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.