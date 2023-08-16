Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 1:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 128 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Waugh Mountain, or 14 miles north of Hayden Pass Burn Scar, moving

east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Texas Creek.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.