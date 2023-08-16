Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 1:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 128 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Waugh Mountain, or 14 miles north of Hayden Pass Burn Scar, moving
east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Texas Creek.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.