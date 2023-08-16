Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 114 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Maysville, or 13 miles north of Poncha Pass, moving southeast at 10

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, half inch hail and locally

heavy rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Poncha Pass, northern Decker Burn Scar, Salida, Poncha Springs and

Maysville.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.