Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 114 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Maysville, or 13 miles north of Poncha Pass, moving southeast at 10
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, half inch hail and locally
heavy rainfall.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Poncha Pass, northern Decker Burn Scar, Salida, Poncha Springs and
Maysville.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.