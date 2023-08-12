Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 11:22AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1122 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Stonewall, or 21 miles south of Indian Creek on the southeastern
Spring Burn Scar, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Spanish Peaks, Boncarbo, Stonewall and Weston.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.